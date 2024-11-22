Ladd McConkey injury update: Latest news on Los Angeles Chargers WR for Week 12
Lost in the hype of the Los Angeles Chargers win over the Cincinnati Bengals was an injury suffered by breakout rookie wideout Ladd McConkey.
Conkey returned to that game and played well, but he is a main point of injury updates focus after popping up on the injury report ahead of the team’s Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Here’s a look at a list of running McConkey injury updates before kickoff on Monday night.
Ladd McConkey injury update
On the first injury report of the week, McConkey was a DNP.
The path so far…
McConkey left last week’s win over Cincinnati with an injury, yet returned and finished with six catches for 123 yards. Earlier this season, he had been dealing with a hip injury.
What it means…
If McConkey is on a pitch count or even inactive on Monday night against the Ravens, it will place more pressure on Quentin Johnston, who is currently enjoying a breakout season of his own. Jalen Reagor has earned some trust in the offense too, which has resulted in less playing time than anticipated for new arrival DJ Chark.
