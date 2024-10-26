Saints vs. Chargers final injury report: Updates, news for Week 8
Another week, another massive injury report for the Los Angeles Chargers—this time as Jim Harbaugh and Co. get ready to play the New Orleans Saints in Week 8.
As expected, star edge defender Joey Bosa was a staple of the injury report all week. So was rookie breakout wideout Ladd McConkey. Ditto for wideout DJ Chark and pretty much every weapon on Justin Herbert’s offense.
Here’s a quick look at the final injury report ahead of kickoff.
Chargers injury report
WR Quentin Johnston: Dobutful
WR Derius Davis: Dobutful
Joey Bosa: Questionable
Will Dissly: Questionable
Hayden Hurst: Questionable
Ladd McConkey: Questionable
Denzel Perryman: Questionable
DJ Chark: Questionable
Saints injury report
QB Derek Carr: Doubtful
G Nick Saldiveri: Out
WR Cedrick Wilson Jr.: Out
Joey Bosa injury update
Bosa went limited for most of the week after seemingly regressing the week prior, with Harbaugh revealing that he was "still working through something." He’s now questionable but will play, albeit likely on a snap count.
DJ Chark injury update
The Chargers seemed ready to get Chark back from injured reserve last week, only for him to apparently be dealing with a new injury. He’s now questionable going into the game.
Ladd McConkey injury update
McConkey suffered a head injury in Week 6, returned, then appeared on the Week 7 report with a hip injury and played through that to underwhleming results in the loss to the Arizona Cardinals. This week, he spent the first two days of practice not participating at all due to the hip injury. Like Chark, McConkey is questionable.
