Ladd McConkey to the rescue, 4 other things to know about Colts vs. Chargers
After six weeks of play, Shane Steichen’s Indianapolis Colts (tied for the best record in the league) look like the most balanced team in the league. They have a solid running game led by NFL rushing leader Jonathan Taylor, and feature a quality offensive line. Veteran quarterback Daniel Jones has been solid, and the defense does just enough to frustrate an opponent.
Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers began the season with three straight wins—all over their AFC West rivals, The Bolts then stubbed their toes against the then-winless Giants, A week later, they blew a 10-0 lead at home in a 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders. They rallied to beat the Dolphins last Sunday, but this is still club dealing with plenty of injuries—especially on the offensive side of the ball
What’s interesting to note that entering Week 7 only two teams in the entire league were a perfect 4-0 versus their conference: the 5-1 Colts and the 4-2 Chargers.
Chargers vs. Colts History
If you say Chargers and Colts, the first name out of someone’s mouth may be Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Johnny Unitas. He spent the vast majority of his career in Baltimore, but spent his final season in the NFL with the the-San Diego Chargers. He played in five games for the club and was succeeded by another Hall of Famer in Dan Fouts. Of course, current Chargers’ coach Jim Harbaugh played for the Colts from 1994-97, leading the team to the AFC title game in 1995.
This is the first meeting between these clubs since 2002, when the Chargers came away with a 20-3 victory at Indianapolis. Dating back to 2005, the Bolts have won eight-of-10 meetings—including a pair of postseason clashes in 2007 and 2008. The Colts’ last road tilt in this series resulted in a 30-24 overtime loss in 2019.
Chargers’ ball security has been an issue this season
A year ago, the Colts finished 17th in the league in scoring, averaging 22.2 points per game. In 2025, Steichen’s club is averaging an NFL-high 32.3 points per outing. Indianapolis has already totaled 194 points in six contests, more than halfway to last season’s total of 377 points in 17 games. The Colts’ offense has already scored 12 touchdowns.
With the exception of the Week 1 win over the Chiefs, Harbaugh’s team has turned over the football at last once in each of its other five contests. It adds up to eight miscues (5 by Justin Herbert), one short of last year’s 17-game regular-season total. The Bolts’ nine turnovers in 2024 are the third-fewest by a team in a season in NFL history.
Keep an Eye on Colts’ RB Jonathan Taylor
He’s leading the league with 603 yards on the ground, rushed for seven touchdowns, and is second on the team in scoring with 50 points. Jonathan Taylor led the NFL in rushing in his second season in 2021, and ran for 1,000-plus yards in three of his first five seasons. The Chargers’ run defense ranks a mediocre 21st in the league this season.
Second-year wide receiver Ladd McConkey ranks second on the Chargers with 28 catches, and third on the club in receiving yards (313) and touchdown grabs (2). His numbers are down a big after last season’s rookie performance. However, McConkey has awoken the last two games with 12 catches for 139 yards and both of his TD receptions.
