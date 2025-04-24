Los Angeles Chargers 2025 NFL draft picks list
Tonight's the night, the NFL draft will kick off in Green Bay in just a few hours. The Los Angeles Chargers own 10 picks in this year's draft, with the majority coming on Saturday.
Day 1 is obviously what everyone is looking forward to, with the Bolts holding the No. 22 overall pick. Many speculate they'll select an offensive playmaker after not making a 'splash' signing in free agency.
It'll be interesting to see how the Chargers go about their draft plans. With that being said, here's every pick the Bolts own in this year's draft:
Round 1, No.22 overall
Round 2, No.55 overall
Round 3, No.86 overall
Round 4, No.125 overall
Round 5, No.158 overall
Round 6, No.181 overall* (from New England)
Round 6, No.199 overall
Round 6, No.209 overall (compensatory pick)
Round 6, No.214 overall (compensatory pick)
Round 7, No.256 overall (compensatory pick)
*The Chargers received one of their sixth-round picks from New England when they traded cornerback J.C. Jackson and a 2025 seventh-round pick.
The Bolts also received three extra picks in the sixth and seventh rounds due to the comp formula. Here's the official definition of how teams are awarded compensatory picks:
"The number of compensatory picks allotted each year is limited to the number of teams in the league (32), per the collective bargaining agreement. However, compensatory picks are not divided up equally among the teams, and no team can receive more than four compensatory picks in a single year. To qualify for compensatory picks, teams must end up with more qualifying free agents lost than gained in a particular year."
It should be interesting to see if the Chargers can package a few of their late-round selections to move up on day two or three.
