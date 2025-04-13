NFL exec makes Chargers draft prediction that will surely frustrate fans
The Los Angeles Chargers have some very obvious needs heading into the NFL Draft, and perhaps their most glaring holes are at wide receiver and tight end.
The Chargers desperately need to add some more weapons for Justin Herbert, which should be blatantly obvious after Herbert's nightmarish outing in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs this past January.
However, there is a chance that Los Angeles goes in an entirely different direction with its first-round pick, and an NFC executive actually feels that the Chargers will go with a defensive lineman.
"Knowing Joe [Hortiz] and his days with the Ravens, they were always strong up the middle, so I think they'll go best available defensive line," the exec said, via ESPN.
Los Angeles actually could stand to shore up the interior of its defensive line, especially after losing breakout defensive tackle Poona Ford in free agency.
That being said, fans will surely not be enthralled if the Chargers choose to select a run-stuffing defensive lineman over an exciting wide receiver, especially considering how bare LA's receiving corps is beyond Ladd McConkey.
Of course, that could change if the Chargers sign Keenan Allen, but even then, the Bolts would need to provide Herbert with some more help.
Fortunately, this draft class is very deep at receiver, and there are quite a few interesting tight ends Los Angeles may bee able to nab on Day 2.
Still, it would definitely be a bit disappointing if the Chargers chose to ignore their most pressing need on Day 1 later this month.
