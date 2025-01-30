Could Chargers acquire Cowboys' Micah Parsons in blockbuster trade?
The Los Angeles Chargers won 11 games on the strength of their defense this past season, but they could be losing some key players in the coming months.
Khalil Mack is a free agent and Joey Bosa is a potential cut candidate, so the Chargers may find themselves in need of an edge rusher this offseason.
Could Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons be the answer?
Bleacher Report explored the possibility during a recent live, noting that Parsons was not exactly thrilled that the Cowboys fired Mike McCarthy and that Dallas has a rather tenuous financial situation after handing out massive contracts to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
"I'm pretty certain the Chargers would be in on [Parsons]," the B/R live stream said. " ... We're hearing a little bit about, speculation would suggest that the Chargers really want to be that edge team of the future. ... Micah Parsons would be insane."
Of course, it would take a mammoth trade proposal to pry Parsons away from Dallas. At least one first-round draft pick would have to be involved, and Los Angeles would definitely have to part with other assets, as well.
But if there is any player that would be worth such a substantial package, it's Parsons.
The 25-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 43 tackles, 12 sacks and a couple of forced fumbles.
Parsons has already racked up 52.5 sacks in the early stages of his NFL career and has logged two top-three finishes in Defensive Player of the Year voting.
The Penn State product became eligible for a contract extension last offseason, but the Cowboys don't seem to have made any progress with him.
