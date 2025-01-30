Charger Report

Could Chargers acquire Cowboys' Micah Parsons in blockbuster trade?

The Los Angeles Chargers have been named a potential trade fit for Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons.

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
Nov 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after a sack during the third quarter against the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers won 11 games on the strength of their defense this past season, but they could be losing some key players in the coming months.

Khalil Mack is a free agent and Joey Bosa is a potential cut candidate, so the Chargers may find themselves in need of an edge rusher this offseason.

Could Dallas Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons be the answer?

Bleacher Report explored the possibility during a recent live, noting that Parsons was not exactly thrilled that the Cowboys fired Mike McCarthy and that Dallas has a rather tenuous financial situation after handing out massive contracts to Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

"I'm pretty certain the Chargers would be in on [Parsons]," the B/R live stream said. " ... We're hearing a little bit about, speculation would suggest that the Chargers really want to be that edge team of the future. ... Micah Parsons would be insane."

Of course, it would take a mammoth trade proposal to pry Parsons away from Dallas. At least one first-round draft pick would have to be involved, and Los Angeles would definitely have to part with other assets, as well.

But if there is any player that would be worth such a substantial package, it's Parsons.

The 25-year-old has made the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he registered 43 tackles, 12 sacks and a couple of forced fumbles.

Parsons has already racked up 52.5 sacks in the early stages of his NFL career and has logged two top-three finishes in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

The Penn State product became eligible for a contract extension last offseason, but the Cowboys don't seem to have made any progress with him.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers can free up more than $30M in cap space with two roster moves

Chargers, Khalil Mack extension update from insider offers good news

Los Angeles Chargers chase former Top 3 pick in free agency projections

Are there concerns regarding Jessie Minter’s Chargers defensive unit?

Chargers' vastly underrated contributor listed as a top bargain-bin free agent

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News