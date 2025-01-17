Chargers making intentions with Joey Bosa abundantly clear
It's looking more and more like Joey Bosa may have played his final snap as a member of the Los Angeles Chargers.
While the Chargers seem dedicated in trying to retain edge rusher Khalil Mack, who is heading into free agency and is weighing retirement, they don't seem to be making the same effort to ensure that Bosa sticks around.
Head coach Jim Harbaugh and general manager Joe Hortiz have been very transparent that they will do everything in their power to bring back Mack, who just made his third straight Pro Bowl appearance with the franchise.
However, due to Bosa's rampant injury issues and rapid decline, they may not feel the same way about the four-time Pro Bowler, which is why Harbaugh may have said he wants to bring Mack back more than anyone else and didn't really mention Bosa in the conversation.
It's understandable given the fact that Bosa has played in a grand total of 28 games over the last three years, amassing 14 sacks throughout that span.
This past season, the 29-year-old logged 22 tackles and five sacks in 14 contests.
There was a time when the former No. 3 overall pick was one of the most feared pass rushers in football, and over his first six seasons in the NFL, he racked up four double-digit sack campaigns.
However, times have changed, and now, Bosa is an obvious cut candidate with just one year remaining on his deal.
The Chargers have ample cap room heading into the offseason, but parting ways with Bosa would open up a hefty $25 million more in available money.
