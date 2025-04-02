Chargers back in the trade hunt for Bengals superstar defender?
The Los Angeles Chargers were able to re-sign Khalil Mack in free agency, but they cut Joey Bosa, leaving a fairly big hole as far as their pass rush is concerned.
Yes, the Chargers still have Tuli Tuipulotou, who actually led the team with 8.5 sacks in 2024, but they could afford to add some more depth in the trenches.
Could the Cincinnati Bengals have the answer for them?
Well, Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson is currently embroiled in a contract dispute with Cincinnati, and during a Wednesday appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, the Defensive Player of the Year runner up made it clear that the Bengals' lack of communication has been an issue.
Hendrickson was especially agitated with recent comments made by Cincinnati executive vice president Katie Blackburn, who made it abundantly clear that the two sides have not reall closed the gap in extension talks.
"That was a little disappointing, because communication has been poor over the last couple months," Hendrickson said. "That's something that I hold in high regard. They have not communicated with my agent directly. It's been something that's been a little bit frustrating."
Could this reopen the door for Los Angeles to make a push for Hendrickson, who has racked up 17.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons?
The Chargers' front office is pretty conservative, as evidenced by the fact that they have been relatively quiet in free agency in spite of having ample cap space.
But perhaps Los Angeles was waiting for a big fish like Hendrickson to become available before spending all of its cash?
Hendrickson has one year remaining on his deal, and the Bengals just reached new deals with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Cincinnati doesn't seem to have an intention of moving Hendrickson, but the 30-year-old may try to force its hand if contract discussions don't ramp up.
Of course, Hendrickson's age may be a sticking point for the Chargers in potential trade talks, especially considering that he is slated to earn a massive deal. But it's something Los Angeles may want to think about pursuing depending on the cost in terms of draft capital.
