Chargers linked to former TD leader that would thrill Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers may ended up signing Keenan Allen in free agency, which would certainly provide Justin Herbert with a significant boost in the aerial attack.
However, even if the Chargers do bring back Allen, they would still need some more depth at wide receiver. Luckily, this upcoming NFL Draft features a very deep class at the position.
Los Angeles may not roll with a wide out in the first round, but Brentley Weissman of Pro Football Network is projecting the Chargers to take one in Round 3, linking them to Utah State star Jalen Royals with the 86th overall pick.
"After striking gold with Ladd McConkey in last year’s draft, the Chargers look to do so again with Jalen Royals," Weissman wrote. "Royals is an instinctive route runner, a good athlete, and is excellent after the catch."
Royals is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 55 passes for 834 yards and six touchdowns in just seven games, as he missed the back half of the season due to a foot injury. In the season prior, he led the Mountain West with 15 touchdown catches and hauled in 71 receptions for 1,080 yards.
While Royals is not getting the same type of recognition as the Travis Hunters and Tetairoa McMillans of the world, he may very well represent one of the best receivers in this year's class.
The 22-year-old has terrific speed and decent-enough size for the NFL and could comprise a great complement to McConkey next season and beyond.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Mike Williams starts the campaign to bring Keenan Allen back to Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers’ projected trade robs Eagles for Justin Herbert
Chargers show interest in ACC sack-leader heading into NFL Draft
Could Chargers' possible Keenan Allen reunion be spoiled by Broncos?
Chargers' first-round NFL Draft pick becoming more and more clear
Chargers free agency likely impacted by NFL draft compensatory pick outlook