Jim Harbaugh's dream comes true in latest Chargers prediction
The Los Angeles Chargers own the 22nd overall pick in the NFL Draft, and there are a variety of directions in which they can go with the selection.
While most mock drafts have the Chargers taking tight end Colston Loveland, there are some who think Los Angeles could attempt to shore up is defensive line or perhaps even the interior of its offensive line in the first round.
However, Jason Reed of Bolt Beat feels it's possible for the Chargers to shock the world at No. 22 and is predicting them to somehow land Michigan Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson.
"Cornerback may be far down the list of Chargers' needs but that should not stop the Bolts from taking Johnson if he is still on the board," Reed wrote. "Johnson is one of the best cornerbacks in this draft class and has all the makings of being a special player in the NFL."
Reed notes that Johnson's stock has been dropping, which could potentially allow him to be available when Los Angeles is on the clock (although it still seems unlikely).
This would represent a dream come true for Jim Harbaugh, who coached Johnson at Michigan and would surely love to add the star defensive back to the roster.
Johnson has long been viewed as the best cornerback in this year's draft class (if you consider Travis Hunter a wide receiver) and is coming off of an injury-shortened 2024 campaign in which he registered 14 tackles and a couple of interceptions—both of which were returned for touchdowns—in six games.
Two years ago, the 22-year-old posted 27 tackles and four picks, helping the Wolverines win a national championship with Harbaugh at the helm.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Mike Williams starts the campaign to bring Keenan Allen back to Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers’ projected trade robs Eagles for Justin Herbert
Chargers show interest in ACC sack-leader heading into NFL Draft
Could Chargers' possible Keenan Allen reunion be spoiled by Broncos?
Chargers' first-round NFL Draft pick becoming more and more clear
Chargers free agency likely impacted by NFL draft compensatory pick outlook