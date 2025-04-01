Charger Report

Annual NFL head coach photo places Jim Harbaugh beside his new best friend

The NFL knows how to drive fan bases wild with the placement of Jim Harbaugh and his new-old rival in the annual NFL head coach photo.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after the 2013 NFC Championship football game at CenturyLink Field.
Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll and San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh shake hands after the 2013 NFC Championship football game at CenturyLink Field. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Last season, the Los Angeles Chargers made the AFC West one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL.

For quite a while, the Kansas City Chiefs steamrolled over the division. Now, the Chargers and the Denver Broncos are making a statement that this division won't be easy to win in the 2025 season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are also ready to turn the page as the franchise has hired Pete Carroll to be their next head coach.

Carroll has quite a past with Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. The two were heated rivals during their time coaching in the NFC West, Harbaugh with the San Francisco 49ers, and Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks.

The rivalry will be renewed this upcoming season, and the legendary coaches were seen sporting smiles in the annual NFL head coach photo that had the two looking like best friends.

Carroll is all smiles in the middle of the Harbaugh sandwich. Jim is also cheesing in the annual photo. Something tells me that the NFL knew exactly what they were doing sitting those two together.

It would be hard to find two coaches with more energy on the sideline than Carroll and Harbaugh. Reigniting this rivalry is everything that is needed in the NFL. The AFC West will be can't miss every week this upcoming season.

Pete Carroll, Jim Harbaug
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shakes hands with San Francisco 49ers head coach Jim Harbaugh after the game at Candlestick Park. The 49ers defeated the Seahawks 19-17. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

