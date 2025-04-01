J.K. Dobbins' updated free agency fits include Chargers division rival
The Los Angeles Chargers went into last season with a plethora of players on one-year deals. One of those players happened to be running back J.K. Dobbins. Dobbins, the former Baltimore Raven, came over to the Bolts and proved to be effective, rushing for 905 yards and nine touchdowns in 2024.
The Chargers signed Najee Harris a few weeks ago, leading many to believe that Dobbins' time in LA has come to an end. He's still one of the better free agents available and teams might be interested once the draft is over.
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report suggested three teams that could use Dobbins: the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos.
"In 37 games, he has averaged 5.2 yards per carry. He has the efficiency to take on a featured role, though teams should pair him with a running back who can make big plays in the short passing game. The sixth-year veteran has 59 receptions for 330 yards and a touchdown. Still in his mid-20s, Dobbins could perform optimally for the next few years if he stays healthy."
Expect Dobbins to find a new home for the second straight year.
