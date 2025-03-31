Chargers' Jim Harbaugh lobs some surprising comments about Justin Herbert's OL
The Los Angeles Chargers have subverted expectations a little bit with the offensive line in free agency this offseason.
Those Chargers got a big upgrade with free agent Mekhi Becton, but otherwise remained averse to making a splash at the other two needy interior spots.
Instead, the Chargers brought back center Bradley Bozeman, added Andre James, signaled former first-rounder Zion Johnson could move to center and that popular cut candidate Trey Pipkins would indeed remain on the team.
During a chat with reporters at league meetings this week, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh stressed the versatility and belief in the current guys they have on the interior.
"We haven't started yet, we start in April," Harbaugh said, according to Eric Smith of the team’s website. "But we've got so much versatility now with the inside players. Guys that can play guard, guys that can play center."
Going into free agency, it was easy to think that if he wasn’t cut, Pipkins might get kicked back out to tackle and at least be a versatile backup there. Perhaps that still happens, especially if the team takes a guard as early as Round 1.
For now, though, Johnson will get to fight to avoid “bust” status at center with two veterans and Pipkins still appears to be in a good spot on the depth chart. The draft and summer can and will change things, but Harbaugh’s comments are at least a little surprising for fans.
