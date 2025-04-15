Chargers blasted for 'bafflingly' botching major offseason decision
The Los Angeles Chargers have had a rather strange offseason, and most don't really know what to make of their decisions.
They entered free agency with substantial cap room, but generally decided to sit on the sidelines watching all of the top available players sign elsewhere. They also allowed some key players to walk.
But Jason Reed of Bolt Beat is criticizing the Chargers for another, less-discussed mistake: not extending offensive tackle Rashawn Slater.
Reed says that Los Angeles is being "bafflingly" slow in reaching a new deal with Slater, who has emerged as one of the best tackles in football.
"There is absolutely no harm in getting an extension done as soon as possible. In fact, there is more to lose by letting the process play out longer than it should," Reed wrote. "In a perfect world, the Chargers would have already had a deal in place with Slater."
He worries that LA's refusal to extend Slater could carry over into training camp, which would then result in a potential distraction. He is also concerned about a growing price tag.
"More potently, the Chargers are only increasing the price by letting this process play out," Reed wrote. "The longer the Chargers wait the more opportunity there is for other tackles to sign extensions that increase the market value. As a top name on the market, Slater is going to want to continue growing that market cap."
Slater is heading into the final year of his contract and has already made two Pro Bowl appearances since being selected with the 13th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft. That included this past season, when he posted a sparkling 91.1 overall grade over at Pro Football Focus.
The 26-year-old has been eligible for an extension ever since last offseason, but the Chargers have opted to allow things to play out with Slater.
That could ultimately come back to bite them, and Reed outlined that perfectly.
