Chargers' disappointing first-round pick named top trade candidate
The Los Angeles Chargers have been fairly quiet the last several months, which is strange considering they entered offseason with expansive cap room.
General manager Joe Hortiz has decided to take a conservative approach, spending money on a bunch of decent players to fill out the roster rather than going for broke on stars.
But could the Chargers ultimately make a significant trade at some point for the remainder of the offseason?
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport thinks it's a possibility and has named offensive lineman Zion Johnson — a former first-round pick — as Los Angeles' top trade candidate.
"With the addition of veteran guard Mekhi Becton and the return of Bradley Bozeman, Zion Johnson’s days as a starter at guard for the Chargers are over," Davenport wrote. "And with good reason—per Pro Football Focus, Johnson allowed five sacks last year and ranked outside the top 50 in both run blocking and pass protection."
Los Angeles originally selected Johnson with the 17th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has played in all but two games over his first three professional seasons, but he has been unable to live up to his lofty expectations.
The Boston College product doesn't exactly have a ton of trade value, but the Chargers may be able to pawn him off on a team searching for interior offensive line depth.
Davenport added that wide receiver Quentin Johnston — another ex-first-rounder — could comprise a potential trade piece, but that the Bolts' lack of depth at receiver means he will probably be back for 2025.
