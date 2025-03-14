Los Angeles Chargers could explore reunion that no one saw coming
The Los Angeles Chargers have not exactly lit it up in terms of offseason additions. Yes, they signed Mike Williams, but that hasn't been viewed as a home run move for the Chargers given that he hasn't been genuinely productive in a couple of years due to injury issues.
With the market drying up in free agency, there aren't a whole lot of options left for Los Angeles. Yes, the Chargers can bring back Keenan Allen, which is a possibility, and they can also try and sign Stefon Diggs or Cooper Kupp, but they don't appear too keen in going that direction.
Well, Jason Reed of Bolt Beat has listed a few options Los Angeles could consider, including a reunion with a player that no one would have anticipated: tight end Gerald Everett.
"Never in a million years did Gerald Everett actually seem like he would be a reunion candidate for the Chargers this offseason. However, the tight end options are starting to dry up and Everett is sitting there free to sign after being released by the Chicago Bears," Reed wrote.
Reed acknowledges that Everett probably wouldn't be able to offer much as a dependable option in the passing game, but that he would at least represent a replacement for the departed Stone Smartt.
Everett did actually have a couple of productive years with the Chargers in 2022 and 2023, most recently catching 51 passes for 411 yards and three touchdowns during his final year in LA. But with the Bears in 2024, the 30-year-old managed just eight catches for 36 yards.
So, did Chicago simply misuse Everett? Or does he really just have nothing left in the tank?
Whatever the case may be, the tight end market is rather skimpy, so Everett may actually comprise one of the Bolts' best options in that regard. Or, they could just punt to the NFL Draft.
