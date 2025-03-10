DK Metcalf, Davante Adams deals predicted to push $80M weapon to Chargers' Justin Herbert
It's no secret the Los Angeles Chargers need to fill out their wide receiver room. Ladd McConkey was excellent with over 1,149 yards and seven touchdowns on 82 catches, by far the team leader, but after the young rookie, quarterback Justin Herbert's options were inconsistent at best. The alarm bell was sounded for an experienced, crafty veteran.
While DK Metcalf and Davante Adams were linked to the Chargers in recent weeks, both players signed with new teams over the weekend with Metcalf headed to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Davante Adams inking a new deal with the Los Angeles Rams. The same Rams who are looking to trade their own savvy vet, All-Pro WR Cooper Kupp.
"...[the] Chargers are coming off an 11-6 finish and a playoff appearance in their first year under head coach Jim Harbaugh... but star quarterback Justin Herbert is missing a veteran presence in his receiving corps that would put the Chargers over the top as title contenders, " writes Doric Sam of Bleacher Report, "Joining the Chargers would give Kupp the opportunity to play alongside one of the best young quarterbacks in the league while staying in the only city he's known for his NFL career."
A third round pick out of Eastern Washington, Kupp has spent his entire, productive career with the Rams, electrifying the NFL in 2021 with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns en route to winning the Super Bowl MVP and OPOY awards.
Hampered by injuries of late, Kupp has missed fourteen games over the past three seasons. At 31 years old, he has likely lost a step although he did put up a few 100-yard games in 2024 along with six touchdowns on 67 catches and insists he'll be ready to play at a high level wherever he lands in 2025. With a modest $11 million against the cap, he could be a bargain for a Chargers team that needs a savvy vet to go with the young Mckonkey.
