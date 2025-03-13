Chargers analyst delivers shocking take on pursuit of star WR

Charger Report

An analyst has dropped a rather surprising take on the Los Angeles Chargers' pursuit of this star wide receiver.

Oct 16, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) leaves the field after the game against the Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers did make an addition to their receiving corps this week, but it wasn't who would expect, as they brought back Mike Williams on a one-year deal.

But what about Cooper Kupp? Will the Chargers still be making a play for the former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver, or did Williams satisfy their fill?

Well, Jason Reed of Bolt Beat cited a SportsCenter report that indicated the Chargers are out on Kupp, and the surprising part of it all is that he thinks it's a good thing.

"Kupp is a big name and many Chargers fans want to see him don the powder blue next season. Considering the options and the acquisition cost, Kupp is not the best wideout for the Chargers to target," Reed wrote. "Joe Hortiz and the rest of the front office seem to recognize that with the Bolts are not even in the hunt."

Here is the problem, though: Los Angeles has not really been in the hunt for any of the wide outs that have been available this offseason, whether that's via trade or free agency.

The Chargers entered the offseason knowing very well that they needed to bring in more weapons for Justin Herbert, who had Ladd McConkey and not a whole lot else at his disposal in 2024. But outside of signing Williams, they haven't done anything about it.

Now, it should be noted that Los Angeles still has some options available. Keenan Allen remains a free agent (as of this writing, anyway), as are Stefon Diggs and Amari Cooper. And the Bolts may also prefer to find some playmakers via the NFL Draft.

Whatever the case may be, it is a bit surprising that the Chargers are not even considering Kupp at this stage, and it's even more jarring that some appear to be content with it.

Dec 28, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) gains 10 yards on a pass play before he is stopped by Arizona Cardinals cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

