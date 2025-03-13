Chargers beef up defensive line with former Alabama standout
The Los Angeles Chargers lost Poona Ford earlier in free agency as the defensive tackle signed with the Los Angeles Rams. They were able to retain Teair Tart, who should take over as the starter, but needed depth behind him.
They found that on Thursday as the Chargers came to terms with free agent Da’Shawn Hand, who spent the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins.
MORE: Chargers named ‘best fit’ for All-Pro free agent WR
Hand was a standout for the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he played under Nick Saban from 2014 through 2017. He made the All-SEC Second-Team twice in that span and helped them win two NCAA Championships.
A fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Hand spent four years with the Detroit Lions but was waived late in the 2021 season. He had a cup of coffee with the Indianapolis Colts and played in two games for the Tennessee Titans before heading to South Beach in 2023. He recorded 48 tackles and two sacks for the Dolphins, reviving his career in the process.
A strong run defender, Hand is set to make $3.35 million this season in L.A.
