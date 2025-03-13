Charger Report

Chargers beef up defensive line with former Alabama standout

The Chargers add more power to their defensive line.

Randy Gurzi

Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand celebrates a sack of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand celebrates a sack of Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence / Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Chargers lost Poona Ford earlier in free agency as the defensive tackle signed with the Los Angeles Rams. They were able to retain Teair Tart, who should take over as the starter, but needed depth behind him.

They found that on Thursday as the Chargers came to terms with free agent Da’Shawn Hand, who spent the past two seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

MORE: Chargers named ‘best fit’ for All-Pro free agent WR

Hand was a standout for the Alabama Crimson Tide, where he played under Nick Saban from 2014 through 2017. He made the All-SEC Second-Team twice in that span and helped them win two NCAA Championships.

Los Angeles Chargers
Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand runs onto the field before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, Hand spent four years with the Detroit Lions but was waived late in the 2021 season. He had a cup of coffee with the Indianapolis Colts and played in two games for the Tennessee Titans before heading to South Beach in 2023. He recorded 48 tackles and two sacks for the Dolphins, reviving his career in the process.

A strong run defender, Hand is set to make $3.35 million this season in L.A.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers can't afford to take Colston Loveland after slow free agency start

Najee Harris perfectly suited to end surprising Chargers streak

Chargers player urges fans to trust the plan after slow start to free agency

Chargers trade proposal sends $43 million defender to Los Angeles for draft pick

Chargers urged to cut ties with vexing player to open more cap room

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/Los Angeles Chargers Latest News