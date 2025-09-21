Charger Report

Los Angeles Chargers inactive list for Week 3 matchup vs. Broncos

The full list of inactive players for the Los Angeles Chargers in their Week 3 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Tyler Reed

The Los Angeles Chargers logo at SoFi Stadium.
The Los Angeles Chargers logo at SoFi Stadium. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers have a golden opportunity to start the season 3-0 when they welcome the Denver Broncos to SoFi Stadium today.

Not only will the team be 3-0 on the season, but they will also be 3-0 in the AFC West, which has become a stacked division.

Unfortunately, the Chargers are already dealing with some major injuries. Of course, we all know about the injury to star edge rusher Khalil Mack suffered last week on Monday Night Football. However, what other Chargers will be inactive for today's game?

Check out the entire list below.

S Elijah Molden (hamstring)
CB Cam Hart (hip)
LB Emany Johnson
WR KeAndre Lambert-Smith
TE Will Dissly (knee)
DT Otito Ogbonnia

Tight end Will Dissly and defensive back Elijah Molden were given the out status on Friday, as the duo did not practice all week.

Fans shouldn't fret about the absences the team is facing this week. Every team around the league is already seeing long lists of names on their injury report.

The Chargers and Broncos are set to kickoff at 4:05 pm ET on Sunday. It can't be understated how important this game is.

With a win, the Chargers can put a strong clamp on the division. However, a loss, and Los Angeles will have opened the door for the Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs to creep back to the top of the mountain. This game is going to be fireworks until the final whistle sounds.

LA Chargers tight end Will Dissly.
LA Chargers tight end Will Dissly. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Published
