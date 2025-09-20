4 Chargers trade targets worth considering after Khalil Mack injury
The Los Angeles Chargers made a few roster moves to beef up the depth chart in the wake of the Khalil Mack injury news.
With Mack sitting on injured reserve for at least four games, though, there’s no guarantee the Chargers will get the protection necessary to keep them from browsing what’s out there.
Should the rotation of Bud Dupree and others not do enough while Mack rehabs his dislocated elbow, these are some trade candidates to keep in mind.
Kayvon Thibodeaux, Giants
The Giants picked up the fifth-year option on Thibodeaux, but if they keep losing and want to sell, he’ll have some value. He posted 11.5 sacks in 2023 and, if nothing else, would add some athleticism for the Chargers in Jesse Minter’s scheme as a half-year rental.
Jaelan Phillips, Dolphins
The Dolphins are a mess and Phillips is another guy on a fifth-year option. He’s had problems staying healthy, but it helps to make him an interesting buy-low option. He had 15.5 sacks over his first two seasons.
Azeez Ojulari, Eagles
Ojulari has always offered major upside after entering the league in the second round in 2021. But he’s on his second team already and not active on gamedays. Perhaps Minter can help him break out?
David Ojabo, Ravens
Could Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz work his magic here with an old connection to the Ravens? Ojabo was a second-round pick in 2022 who is deep on the depth chart for a stacked defense and might not cost a ton.
