This won't come as news to any Los Angeles Chargers fans who has witnessed the rivalry through the years, but the Raiders - whether Oakland, Los Angeles or Las Vegas - are historically a dirty team.

Forget "Just Win, Baby", their motto has always seemed to be "If You Can't Beat 'Em, Injure 'Em."

Jack Tatum. Gene Upshaw. Ted Hendricks. After Sunday's embarrassing performance that would've made even Al Davis blush, we have two new names to add to Santa's "Naughty List": Maxx Crosby and Elandon Roberts.

The Chargers broke from a halftime tie to bury the Raiders, 31-14, and complete a season sweep of the men in black by a combined, 51-23. But the victory didn't come without the Raiders attempting to take their pound of flesh.

We don't think safety Jeremy Chinn was intentionally trying to break Justin Herbert's wrist with a hard tackle in the first quarter, but neither was he the least bit concerned about not breaking it. The real fun occurred, however, when Herbert re-entered the game wearing a cast and a protective glove on a hand we now know will require surgery.

Herbert clearly grew frustrated at the Raiders' cheap shots, and after a key first-down pass seemed to yell at Las Vegas' defense. Crosby took offense to it, and blatantly gave Herbert a two-hand shove to the ground to draw a 15-yard penalty and likely a fine from the league later this week.

A possible reason why Justin Herbert was so animated after that third-down completion in the 4Q when Maxx Crosby shoved him. This was two plays prior. Raiders LB Elandon Roberts makes a beeline for Herbert's broken left hand late in the play... pic.twitter.com/dw4vrCyxUS — Daniel Popper (@danielrpopper) December 1, 2025

But that wasn't Crosby's most egregious hit. On one running play he trailed the Chargers' running back but sprinted to deliver a cheap, blind-side hit on offensive lineman Zion Johnson. Crosby then sheepishly backpedaled from the pile, keeping aware because he knew he deserved to have a Chargers' player or two come after him.

The worst, dirtiest Raiders play, however, was Roberts. After missing a tackle on running back Kimani Vidal at the line of scrimmage, the linebacker scrambled to his feet and sprinted to deliver a right-forearm shiver to Herbert's injured left hand. No way around it, Roberts was intentionally trying to further injure Herbert by using his hand as a pinata.

The Raiders are dirty. They are also, deliciously, horrible. Bolts fans, take comfort in that no amount of delivered cheap hits can make up for being 2-9.

Justin Herbert | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

