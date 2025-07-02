Chargers' Jim Harbaugh will probably cut one of his favorite players
Before taking the Los Angeles Chargers' head-coaching job last year, Jim Harbaugh spent nearly a decade at Michigan from 2015 through 2023, coaching the Wolverines to a national championship during his final season at Ann Arbor.
Over that time, Harbaugh built countless relationships with terrific players, many of whom are now in the NFL. That includes running back Hassan Haskins, whom Harbaugh coached in his debut campaign with the Chargers last season.
However, Haskins may not be long for Los Angeles thanks to the Chargers adding several new halfbacks over the last several months, and Gavino Borquez of Chargers Wire feels that he could end up getting cut before the start of the 2025 campaign.
"Last season, Haskins primarily served as the third running back behind J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards. He wasn't much of a factor out of the backfield, but he was a key special-teams contributor," Borquez wrote. "While that is a valuable asset to have, Haskins will have to beat out a few backs vying for a spot, including undrafted rookie Raheim Sanders."
Haskins was a force at Michigan, particularly during his final season with the Wolverines in 2021 when he racked up 1,327 yards and 20 touchdowns, the latter of which led the Big Ten. He was then selected by the Tennessee Titans in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.
Unfortunately, the 25-year-old has not materialized on the professional level, and last year, he carried the ball 34 times for just 89 yards and a couple of scores.
With Los Angeles signing Najee Harris, drafting Omarion Hampton and picking up Sanders as an undrafed free agent, it seems unlikely that there will be space available for Haskins, meaning that Harbaugh may be left with no choice but to release one of his favorite players.
