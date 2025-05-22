Chargers top weapon abandoning Los Angeles for AFC playoff rival?
The Los Angeles Chargers have overhauled their backfield this offseason, signing Najee Harris in free agency, selecting Omarion Hampton in the first round of the NFL Draft and then bagging Raheim Sanders as an undrafted free agent.
As a result, it does not look like the Chargers will be bringing back J.K. Dobbins, who remains on the free-agent market in spite of enjoying a strong 2024 campaign.
With Los Angeles appearing to not have any interest in retaining Dobbins, the 26-year-old is certainly free to sign wherever he wants, but he may be preparing to join a team that would definitely be a gut punch to the Bolts.
Apparently, Dobbins is discussing a deal with the Houston Texans, who hammered the Chargers in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs back in January.
The Texans currently have Joe Mixon as their featured back and took Woody Marks in the draft, but Houston could certainly stand to add some depth at the position. Of course, Dobbins may be seeking a rather large role, and Houston may not be able to provide that for him due to the presence of Mixon.
At this point, though, Dobbins may not have much of a choice, as his options are dwindling as training camp inches closer and closer.
The Ohio State product rushed for 905 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 4.6 yards per carry last season. He played in 13 games, missing some time due to a knee injury.
Injury issues have been the story for Dobbins since he entered the league in 2020, as he has appeared in a grand total of 37 contests since then.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Proposed Chargers signing adds 137-tackle machine as insurance for Junior Colson
ESPN stat prediction tabs star Chargers rookie with over 1,000 scrimmage yards in 2025
Los Angeles Chargers breakout star named to NFL All-Underrated team
Chargers WR Ladd McConkey's production predicted to dip in 2025
Chargers speak out after sale of stake in franchise to firm involved with Bills, too