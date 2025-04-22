Did Chargers GM already hint at Najee Harris' exit right after signing him?
The Los Angeles Chargers signed running back Najee Harris to a one-year, $5.3 million contract in free agency, replacing the injury-prone J.K. Dobbins with a proven bell cow.
However, there is also no question that Harris is a bit polarizing. Yes, he has reeled off over 1,000 yards in each of his first four NFL seasons, but he did it on an average of 3.9 yards per carry, which is not exactly ideal.
As a result, the Chargers are expected to select another halfback in the NFL Draft to complement Harris in the backfield, but general manager Joe Hortiz made some interesting comments about the situation recently.
“Certainly you want to build a complete backfield with some versatility,” Hortiz told reporters. “But you don’t want to discount a player who is similar to Najee because, again, it may not be a need (now), but it could be a need (in the future).”
Considering that Harris only signed a one-year deal, Hortiz may already be planning for his exit, so he doesn't seem to be willing to allow Harris' running style to affect how he decides to draft.
Harris registered 1,043 yards and six touchdowns during his final campaign with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024, logging 4.1 yards per attempt.
There was a time when the 27-year-old was a much more prolific pass-catcher out of the backfield, as he hauled in 74 receptions during his debut season in 2021. Since then, however, Harris' production as a receiver has declined.
We'll see what Los Angeles decides to do in the draft this week, but clearly, Harris' presence is not going to have a major impact on the Chargers' strategy.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers should go after ‘expendable’ NFL draft trade block candidates from Adam Schefter
Grading Chargers’ 7-round NFL mock draft showing from ESPN
Chargers trade pitch adds $4 million quarterback as another backup option
Chargers' top pick called out before NFL Draft, could see his job stolen
Chargers solve Justin Herbert's problem in big trade proposal with Colts