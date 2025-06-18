Chargers' Justin Herbert gets absolutely shredded, 'not close' to being elite
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is actually somewhat of a polarizing figure these days. Most everyone agrees that he is one of the most talented pure passers in the NFL, but his lack of playoff success is what makes him a controversial subject.
Herbert has gone 0-2 in his pair of playoff appearances, blowing a 27-point lead to the Jacksonville Jaguars in his first rodeo and then throwing four interceptions during a nightmarish performance against the Houston Texans last winter.
In spite of Herbert's postseason shortcomings, the Chargers had no problem handing him a five-year, $262.5 million contract extension during the summer of 2023, and while the deal was completely understandable at the time (especially given the growing quarterback market), there were some who felt that the former No. 6 overall pick was a bit overpaid.
Lou Scataglia of NFL Spin Zone still feels that way, as he just dubbed Herbert's contract the worst one Los Angeles has on its sheet, and then went on to rip the University of Oregon product.
"Before you roll your eyes at me, you have to hear me out - Justin Herbert is paid like an elite QB, but besides the shiny regular season stats, what does Herbert bring?" Scataglia wrote. "The Los Angeles Chargers have gotten blown out in both appearances in the postseason during the Herbert era thus far, and it just seems like there is a clear and distinct ceiling with this franchise having Justin Herbert as their franchise QB."
Scataglia proceeded to say that Herbert is "not particularly close to being an elite player," which seems like overkill given how good he has been since entering the league in 2020.
The playoff failures are a thing. No one is debating that. But what should Herbert have gotten paid? He's currently making less than Trevor Lawrence, for example, who has just one really good season on his resume. That's not to mention the fact that Dak Prescott is also largely known for his inability to produce in the postseason, and he is earning $60 million per year.
Herbert is definitely a franchise quarterback, and at some point, he will almost certainly deliver when it counts, particularly if his supporting cast is adequate enough.
