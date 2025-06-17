Chargers urged to add future HOF defender who once terrorized them
The Los Angeles Chargers boasted one of the stingiest defenses in the NFL last season, but there is no doubt that the unit contains plenty of question marks heading into 2025.
Perhaps the biggest concern facing the Chargers' defense is the pass rush, as Los Angeles released Joey Bosa earlier in the offseason and didn't really do anything to replace him other than selecting Kyle Kennard in the fourth round of the draft.
Kennard could ultimately develop into a stud, but it's always tough relying on a rookie, especially one who was taken on Day 3. Yes, the Chargers have Khalil Mack, but some seem to forget that the 34-year-old only managed six sacks last year.
At this point, it's slim pickings for Los Angeles on the free-agent market, but Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox has identified a rather intriguing candidate for the Bolts: Von Miller.
Chargers fans are probably frothing at the moth at the mere thought of adding Miller, the future Hall-of-Fame edge rusher who terrorized Los Angeles (and San Diego) for a decade during his time with the Denver Broncos.
Miller isn't quite that same player anymore, which is why he is still available in free agency with training camp just around the corner. However, he did post six sacks in 13 games with the Buffalo Bills in 2024, so he may still have something left in the tank.
The eight-time Pro Bowler is definitely not an every-down player at this stage, but he could almost certainly still help the Chargers in pass-rushing situations.
It would not hurt to add Miller on a cheap one-year deal. In fact, it may even be advisable.
