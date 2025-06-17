Why the Los Angeles Chargers decided to roll out new alternate jerseys
The Los Angeles Chargers aim to be at the forefront of NFL jersey innovation once again this offseason when they reveal new alternate uniforms in July.
Those Chargers just announced July 15 as the date to know for a uniform reveal.
And while the Chargers aren’t doing anything new with their base designs, they still have, well, designs on innovating with this new alternate.
RELATED: Did Joey Bosa just take a veiled shot at the Los Angeles Chargers?
Chargers President of Business Operations A.G. Spanos issued a statement through Eric Smith of the team’s official website:
"We've always considered ourselves to be leaders in the uniform space. We take pride in the fact that the Chargers are widely considered to have the best uniforms in the NFL; some even argue in all of sports. One of the main reasons for that is our continued push to evolve, authentically, with every opportunity. That's what this is about."
RELATED: Chargers blasted for major gaffe that could severely hurt Justin Herbert
It’ll be interesting to see what the Chargers have come up with over the last few years while getting these new designs approved.
The new base look the Chargers debuted happened in 2020, so it hasn’t been that long since the last wave of innovation.
Right now, base Chargers alternates work in royal blue and navy colors, with the iconic powder blues a mainstay. Whether it’s honoring the past or hoping to go a bold new direction, the new alternates figure to be something other teams look at for inspiration in their own designs.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' backup QB battle behind Justin Herbert looks uninspiring so far
Chargers' Rashawn Slater reveals why he didn't train with Joe Alt during offseason
Jim Harbaugh hypes up potential Chargers breakout player at key position for 2025
Could Chargers end up with chance at part of Ladd McConkey trade robbery of Patriots?
Chargers predicted to make major move with son of NFL legend