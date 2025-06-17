Chargers great wastes no time hyping the upcoming alternate jerseys
It didn’t take long for onlookers to start hyping the new Los Angeles Chargers alternate jerseys.
The Chargers revealed this week that July 15 is the date to know for the alternate jersey reveal, as they’ll unveil the new threads then, complete with merchandise and the like available right away.
Chargers great Shawne Merriman commented on the announcement, sounding like a guy who has already had a peek or two at them, keeping it short and sweet with his comment: “They’re insane…so I’ve heard”
RELATED: Did Joey Bosa just take a veiled shot at the Los Angeles Chargers?
It’s not hard to believe the Chargers have put together something special with a new jersey rollout, not that many years after going back to the powder blues.
Since then, the NFL has quietly loosened the rules on alternate jerseys, alternate helmets and how many times per season teams can wear each and when. No official word on the Chargers doing different helmets for special occasions just yet, but one can imagine something is probably in the works.
RELATED: Chargers blasted for major gaffe that could severely hurt Justin Herbert
For now, a great team ambassador like Merriman stands out as notably setting the tone for next month’s alternate jersey reveal:
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers' backup QB battle behind Justin Herbert looks uninspiring so far
Chargers' Rashawn Slater reveals why he didn't train with Joe Alt during offseason
Jim Harbaugh hypes up potential Chargers breakout player at key position for 2025
Could Chargers end up with chance at part of Ladd McConkey trade robbery of Patriots?
Chargers predicted to make major move with son of NFL legend