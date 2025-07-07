Chargers may already have a Khalil Mack replacement lined up
The Los Angeles Chargers re-signed edge rusher Khalil Mack earlier this offseason, but they only gave him a one-year contract, meaning Mack may not be much longer for Los Angeles.
Mack is 34 years old and actually showed serious signs of decline in 2024, finishing with just six sacks. That marked his lost total since 2021 when he played in just seven games. Otherwise, it was his worst output since his rookie campaign back in 2014.
For that reason, the Chargers really need to start thinking about a replacement for Mack to put alongside Tuli Tuipulotu in the pass rush.
Well, Sayre Bedinger of NFL Spin Zone seems to have found the perfect fit for Los Angeles in that department, predicting the Bolts to select Penn State edge rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.
"The Chargers have gotten some nice production out of former second-round pick Tuli Tuipulotu, but they need additional juice off the edge, and they need a rookie contract to keep it cost-effective," Bedinger wrote. "I would be shocked if the Chargers don’t go with a player for their defensive front in next year’s draft after losing both [Joey] Bosa and Poona Ford in the 2025 offseason."
Dennis-Sutton racked up 42 tackles, 13 tackles and 8.5 sacks this past year, but it's important to note that he did that while playing alongside of Abdul Carter, who was just taken by the New York Giants with the No. 3 overall pick. How will Dennis-Sutton perform now that a generational talent is no longer assisting him?
We are about to find out, but chances are, Dennis-Sutton will be just fine, and there is no question that the Chargers should already have the Nittany Lions standout on their radar.
