Chargers’ win-now mode should include former No. 1 overall pick in free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers under general manager Joe Hortiz haven’t gone all-in to the point of risking future years.
But at the same time, Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers are unquestionably in a win-now mode after making the playoffs in the first year of a rebuild and upgrading the roster this offseason.
Given that balanced outlook, one would think the Chargers loop back to free agency and see if there might not be more upgrades out there to help with the 2025 season.
One name who comes to mind? Former first-overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, who just got another deserved spotlight as one of the best free agents left by Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder:
“The 2014 No. 1 overall pick has racked up 58 sacks and 108 tackles for loss over the last decade-plus, and he was a decent contributor for the Carolina Panthers last year. He posted 5.5 sacks and nine TFLs to go along with 44 total pressures and 24 "defensive stops," according to Pro Football Focus.”
Clowney missed a handful of games last year and was cut by the Carolina Panthers in May. He’s 32 years old, but it’s hard not to imagine how he might contribute in a rotation.
Putting Clowney on the same front seven as Khalil Mack could create an enthralling combination, never mind get the promising Tuli Tuipulotu and notable rookie Kyle Kennard another veteran presence to watch.
In a perfect world, perhaps Joey Bosa is still around with Mack, were it not for his injury history and contract. But Clowney on a cheap deal as he goes ring chasing would seem to align nicely with what the Chargers need right now.
