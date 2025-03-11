Chargers key defender betrays team for despised AFC West rival
The Los Angeles Chargers have lost yet another player to free agency, but this one may be a bit more painful than the rest.
Cornerback Kristian Fulton has agreed to sign a two-year, $20 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs, via Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The deal can reach $20.5 million with incentives and contains $15 million in guaranteed money.
Fulton inked a one-year pact with the Chargers last offseason and ended up playing in 15 games for the team in 2024, registering 51 tackles, an interception and seven passes defended in an impressive campaign. He also logged a 71.1 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
While Fulton certainly isn't a star, he was actually a pretty crucial part of a Los Angeles pass defense that ranked seventh in the NFL this past season. so while he isn't irreplaceable, this is definitely a rather considerable loss for the Bolts.
The 26-year-old spent the first four years of his career with the Tennessee Titans before joining the Chargers last spring and has been a steady contributor throughout his NFL career.
Fulton has, however, dealt with his fair share of injury issues, as he has never played a full season since entering the NFL in 2020. As a matter of fact, he has only appeared in 57 out of a possible 84 contests over his first five professional seasons.
Nevertheless, this is a pretty good pickup for a Chiefs club that obviously needed some help at the cornerback position after losing L'Jarius Sneed last offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Los Angeles Chargers urged to add Super Bowl MVP to mentor WR Ladd McConkey
Chargers keeping underrated nose tackle after agreeing to one-year deal
Chargers mentioned as ‘in conversation’ with big-name backup QB
Chargers get active, agree to sign former second-round CB to deal
Former standout Chargers defensive lineman agrees to deal with Rams
Chargers should call Steelers about George Pickens trade after missing Metcalf, Godwin