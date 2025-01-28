Are Chargers perfect fit for free-agent RB fresh off of 1,000-yard season?
The Los Angeles Chargers should be proud of their 2024 season. The team finished 11-6 in the regular season, which earned them a postseason berth.
While the postseason may not have gone the way anyone hoped, it still is a great building block for Jim Harbaugh, who is entering his second season with the team.
It is time for the team to focus on 2025, and with that, will come decisions on who the team should target in free agency.
RELATED: Chargers accused of being losers of Pete Carroll's arrival with Raiders
Running back will once again be a concern this offseason. However, the team has the opportunity to add a thousand-yard rusher in 2024.
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report recently did a deep dive into top free-agent running backs in 2025.
On that list is running back Rico Dowdle, who had a career year with the Cowboys. Knox feels that Dowdle is a perfect fit for the Cowboys; however, he mentions the Chargers as a suitable candidate for Dowdle's services.
"Rico Dowdle was one of the few bright spots for the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. He had a breakthrough campaign after establishing himself as the primary ball-carrier, bumping Ezekiel Elliott into a depth role and finishing with 1,328 scrimmage yards," wrote Knox.
"The Los Angeles Chargers will once again be looking to add depth at running back in free agency. Adding a thousand-yard rusher should be the team's primary focus.
The Chargers will have some money to work with this offseason. If the team feels that a reunion with Dobbins is unlikely, the franchise should focus all its intention on getting Dowdle.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh won’t worry about Pete Carroll’s Raiders yet for key reason
Chargers pass on big names to get Justin Herbert help in expert’s first mock draft
Insider reveals one Chargers player who was badly exposed
Khalil Mack free agency market value: Should Chargers re-sign DE?
Jim Harbaugh's Chargers coaching staff could lose key name after all