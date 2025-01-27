Chargers linked to questionable weapon for Justin Herbert
The Los Angeles Chargers badly need to add some supporting talent for quarterback Justin Herbert this offseason, and the good news is they have plenty of cap room to make it happen.
So, where will the Chargers turn?
Los Angeles can always try and add one of the top free agents on the market, as the club has already been connected to wide receiver Tee Higgins.
But the Chargers can also try and get creative with some sleeper additions, such as making a move for Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk.
Kirk is a potential cut candidate for the Jaguars this offseason, so Los Angeles may be able to nab him without surrendering any draft capital.
David Latham of Last Word On Sports has already linked the Bolts to Kirk, noting that the 28-year-old would comprise a good No. 2 receiver behind Ladd McConkey.
"Head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to win with a strong running game, so the Chargers don’t need to spend big on someone like Tee Higgins," Latham wrote. "What they do need, however, is a reliable possession receiver who can routinely get open and provide another reliable set of hands. Christian Kirk is a perfect fit for this type of role, and the Chargers should pursue him if and when the Jaguars cut him. With two reliable receivers and over $63 million in cap space, Los Angeles should be able to make a deep playoff run next year."
Kirk is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which his season ended after eight games due to a broken collarbone. During his time on the field, he logged 27 catches for 379 yards and a touchdown.
The Texas A&M product is three seasons removed from hauling in 84 receptions for 1,104 yards and eight scores, so he definitely has it in him to be a reliable target.
However, Kirk has played in just 20 games combined over the past couple of seasons, which could be worrisome for a team like the Chargers looking to add a regularly dependable threat.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh won’t worry about Pete Carroll’s Raiders yet for key reason
Chargers pass on big names to get Justin Herbert help in expert’s first mock draft
Insider reveals one Chargers player who was badly exposed
Khalil Mack free agency market value: Should Chargers re-sign DE?
Jim Harbaugh's Chargers coaching staff could lose key name after all—