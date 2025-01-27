Charger Report

Chargers linked to questionable weapon for Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers have been linked to a very debatablee weapon for quarterback Justin Herbert.

Matthew Schmidt

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) signals a first down during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) signals a first down during the third quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Packers edged the Jaguars 30-27 on a last-second field goal. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers badly need to add some supporting talent for quarterback Justin Herbert this offseason, and the good news is they have plenty of cap room to make it happen.

So, where will the Chargers turn?

Los Angeles can always try and add one of the top free agents on the market, as the club has already been connected to wide receiver Tee Higgins.

But the Chargers can also try and get creative with some sleeper additions, such as making a move for Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk.

Kirk is a potential cut candidate for the Jaguars this offseason, so Los Angeles may be able to nab him without surrendering any draft capital.

David Latham of Last Word On Sports has already linked the Bolts to Kirk, noting that the 28-year-old would comprise a good No. 2 receiver behind Ladd McConkey.

"Head coach Jim Harbaugh wants to win with a strong running game, so the Chargers don’t need to spend big on someone like Tee Higgins," Latham wrote. "What they do need, however, is a reliable possession receiver who can routinely get open and provide another reliable set of hands. Christian Kirk is a perfect fit for this type of role, and the Chargers should pursue him if and when the Jaguars cut him. With two reliable receivers and over $63 million in cap space, Los Angeles should be able to make a deep playoff run next year."

Kirk is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which his season ended after eight games due to a broken collarbone. During his time on the field, he logged 27 catches for 379 yards and a touchdown.

The Texas A&M product is three seasons removed from hauling in 84 receptions for 1,104 yards and eight scores, so he definitely has it in him to be a reliable target.

However, Kirk has played in just 20 games combined over the past couple of seasons, which could be worrisome for a team like the Chargers looking to add a regularly dependable threat.

Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk (13) reacts to what he thought is a touchdown but ruled an incomplete pass during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Browns defeated the Jaguars 18-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

