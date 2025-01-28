Former Chargers player roasted for NFL officiating-Chiefs comments
One current Los Angeles Chargers player said what everyone is thinking about NFL officiating after the Kansas City Chiefs victory in Sunday’s AFC title game.
A former Chargers player, though, suited up in that game for the Chiefs, then fired off a hot take in response to the widespread criticism aimed at NFL officials.
Drue Tranquill is the former Chargers player in question and sent this out to the world on social media after the Chiefs beat the Buffalo Bills to advance to the Super Bowl: “Shoutout to the Buffalo Bills .. heck of a battle. The rest of y’all can take all that “ref” talk & kick rocks. We stand on business”
By now, it’s not hard to find the how and why when it comes to the controversies in the latest Chiefs game. There were some apparent horrible calls and apparent bad spots on key plays, to name a few of the widely talked about issues.
Chiefs players, of course, are bound to not be all that happy about the discourse after the work they put in to reach yet another Super Bowl, so Tranquill’s response isn’t all that shocking.
Tranquill was a fourth-round pick by the Chargers in 2019 who went on to sign a one-year pact with the Chiefs in 2023, promptly advancing to and winning the Super Bowl that year. That led to a three-year, $19 million deal before this season.
Some of the reactions to Tranquill’s comments:
