Los Angeles Chargers considered landing spot for top safety in free agency
The Los Angeles Chargers will have plenty of tough decisions to make when free agency heats up this offseason.
For instance, names like Khalil Mack and Denzel Perryman will highlight some of the bigger decisions the franchise will have to make.
However, the team can also bring in some fresh faces that could make this roster an even more formidable lineup next season.
RELATED: Could Chargers acquire Cowboys' Micah Parsons in blockbuster trade?
According to Pro Football Focus, the Chargers should be a major player in attempting to bring in top safety Jevon Holland.
Here's an excerpt of what PFF had to say about Holland potentially coming to the Chargers in free agency:
"Holland is a natural fit for both the Vikings and Chargers, two defenses that finished 2024 ranked in the top three in their rate of using two-high safety coverage looks. The almost 25-year-old safety runs those coverages at a high rate, and although he struggled this past season, he clocked a 73.0-plus PFF coverage grade in open coverages in 2022 and 2023."
According to PFF, Holland is the third best free-agent in the entire class this offseason.
Holland was a second-round selection in the 2021 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins. In his four years with the Dolphins, Holland has five interceptions and 301 total tackles.
A team that uses two safeties more than most in the league will definitely have Holland as a free-agent target this offseason.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Jim Harbaugh accused of being ‘fraud’ by ESPN analyst
Chargers’ Jim Harbaugh randomly blasted by college coach
Bradley Bozeman free agency market value: Should Chargers re-sign OL?
Former Los Angeles Chargers coach lands with Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Chargers oddly ripped for seemingly sound decision