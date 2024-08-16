Chargers' Joshua Palmer on Impressions of Brenden Rice
The Los Angeles Chargers drafted three wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft to boost their receiving core, including second-round pick Ladd McConkey and two seventh-round picks in Brenden Rice and Cornelius Johnson.
While McConkey has garnered the most buzz and presumably sees the most action among the rookies as the highest pick of the three, the Chargers have also been pleased with what they have seen from Rice.
Chargers receiver Joshua Palmer, who is expected to enter the season as the team's No. 1 wideout, complimented Rice on his physicality and blocking while speaking with reporters Wednesday.
"He's a competitor," Palmer said. "He's strong, he's big, he's physical. He's a big, physical receiver. I think he embraces contact. So, whenever I watch him, I expect him to be that physical guy that's going to move you off the line, he's going to try to jump over you, he's going to block with tremendous effort. That's a big emphasis in our room, just blocking. But B Rice is just a guy that wants to be better every day."
This physicality Rice has shown will bode well for his chances of making an impression on the team and seeing playing time. The Chargers have been building a physical team behind both head coach Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, and that is not just reserved for the offensive line and run game.
Receivers who can and will block play in an important role in the run game and tone of the team, which is an identity the Chargers want. Harbaugh has noted he wants his players to be a 'bully,' which Rice is showing throughout camp. Palmer himself has stood out as a blocker, while former Chargers receiver Keenan Allen was known for several of his great blocks on opponents.
Rice, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, joined the draft after two seasons each at USC and Colorado. He saw his best production with USC, where he recorded over 600 yards in each of his final two seasons of college football. He had his best season in 2023, recording 45 catches for 791 yards and 12 touchdowns while averaging 17.6 yards per catch.
