Chargers' Khalil Mack shares thoughts on his NFL future beyond 2025
Before re-signing with the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason, veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack contemplated retirement.
The 34-year-old, who appeared in 16 games for the Chargers in 2024, compiled six sacks in the regular season and another two during the playoff loss to the Houston Texans.
While he did decide to ultimately return for another season, the notion has been that Mack is now operating on a year-to-year basis moving forward.
However, Mack recently admitted that not only does he feel like he has one more year after this year, he might have multiple in him.
"I feel good. I feel young," Mack told Kay Adams on the Up & Adams show. "I feel like I can hang in there for a few more (years). "But, all in all, just taking it one day at a time and coming out here and trying to execute at a high level."
Adams noted how Chargers safety Derwin James said that Mack isn't showing any signs of decline and, in fact, the nine-time Pro Bowler is actually "speeding up."
Mack agreed.
"Definitely looking a little faster," he said.
Despite an impressive career that should land him in Canton one day, Mack has never been able to capture so much as a single playoff victory.
But he's in a good place to accomplish that feat in 2025, with Los Angeles coming off a campaign in which the team was far better than expected and went to the playoffs following a 11-6 season.
"Just not wanting to give up on that goal and that ambition that I have ever since I stepped into the league," Mack said in June. "I knew I wanted to play in important games and win a Super Bowl."
The Chargers are going to need vintage Mack if they're going to successfully navigate a very difficult division and conference en route to another playoff appearance in 2025.
By the sounds of it, the Chargers might get exactly that.
