Najee Harris injury: Chargers RB spotted doing something new at training camp

Practice 12 notes



- Najee Harris was in a helmet and weighted vest and walked walked about 6 laps

- KeAndre Lambert-Smith starred again. He had two deep TD catches (53, 37 yds) from Justin Herbert

- DL Otito Ogbonnia left practice after an injury during 1v1s and didn’t return pic.twitter.com/4U7xzHFZkl