Najee Harris injury: Chargers RB spotted doing something new at training camp
Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris appeared to take another step in his comeback journey from the fireworks-related injury at training camp over the weekend.
Since training camp started, when Harris attended practice, he had merely been observing first-round pick Omarion Hampton and the other running backs from the side while wearing sunglasses.
But Saturday, Harris was out there in a weighted training vest and helmet, at least walking around as the rest of the team practiced.
ESPN’s Kris Rhim provided the footage:
It’s certainly not a full return for Harris, nor did the team appear to have much to say on the topic. But some progress is better than no progress, especially for a veteran the team is counting on after bringing him in via free agency.
Last week, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh suggested that Harris has no timeline and could indeed miss the entirety of training camp. He continues to work back from the eye injury that was otherwise described as “superficial” by his reps.
While Harris steadily works back, Hampton and depth names like Hassan Haskins continue to get the bulk of the work. Undrafted free agent Raheim Sanders has been dealing with a nagging injury, too.
