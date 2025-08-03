Charger Report

Hassan Haskins made some noise in Chargers RB battle with Najee Harris out

Backup RB Hassan Haskins took advantage of the Los Angeles Chargers being down a running back.

Randy Gurzi

Los Angeles Chargers running back Hassan Haskins carries the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Hassan Haskins carries the ball during offseason workouts at The Bolt. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Chargers could boast one of the best running back corps in the NFL this season with veteran Najee Harris and rookie Omarion Hampton as their top two options.

Behind them, it's an open competition for the third spot, but one player has been making noise. With Harris out following a firework accident, Hassan Haskins has taken advantage of the extra snaps during practice.

On Thursday, he carried that momentum into their preseason debut. Haskins had six carries in the 34-7 win over the Detroit Lions and went for 34 yards. He not only averaged 5.7 yards per attempt, which was a team high, but he also displayed the physicality head coach Jim Harbaugh craves.

That should come as no surprise considering Haskins spent four years playing for Harbaugh at Michigan. He recorded 1,327 yards and 20 touchdowns in his final season before being selected in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL draft by the Tennessee Titans.

Haskins was claimed by Los Angeles in 2024 when Tennessee waived him. He played in all 17 games, mostly on special teams. He did have 34 attempts for 89 yards and two touchdowns, but hopes to see more action this season.

Los Angeles Chargers RB Hassan Haskins participates in a blocking drill as running backs coach Kiel McDonald watches.
Los Angeles Chargers RB Hassan Haskins participates in a blocking drill as running backs coach Kiel McDonald watches. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

