Los Angeles Chargers WR could put together stunning 1,000-yard season
Is it possible that the answer to the Los Angeles Chargers' well-known wide receiver woes is already on their roster? And could it be the most maligned weapon the team has?
Yes, Quentin Johnston could very well be the solution the Chargers are looking for, even if he is more known for drops and inconsistency than anything else.
Los Angeles selected Johnston in the first round of the NFL draft two years ago, and his rookie campaign was disappointing, to say the least. The TCU product logged 38 catches for 431 yards and a couple of touchdowns, displaying very limited explosiveness during his time on the field.
Last year, Johnston demonstrated moderate improvement, hauling in 55 receptions for 711 yards and eight scores. That was good for a more respectable average of 12.9 yards per reception, and his catch rate improved from 56.7 percent to 60.4 percent.
Sure, the 23-year-old put up a donut in the Chargers' Wild Card Round playoff loss, but, at the very least, he showed positive progress during the regular season.
So what is really stopping Johnston from putting together a 1,000-yard campaign in 2025?
At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, Johnston definitely has the physical archetype of a No. 1 receiver. He is also very athletic and has the ability to come down with catches in traffic. Yes, his route running could stand to improve, and his hands may not be the best, but it's really hard to ignore the fact that Johnston did get better in 2024.
The Temple, Tx. native also has one of the best quarterbacks in football in Justin Herbert throwing to him, and with Ladd McConkey as his supporting receiver, Johnston could find himself open for more targets, even with rookies Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith now aboard.
The Chargers were hoping that Mike Williams would be able to contribute this season, but he suddenly announced his retirement at the start of training camp. That has placed an awful lot of pressure on Johnston to deliver, although the Bolts might just sign Keenan Allen sometime soon.
Even if Allen does join the squad, the 2025 campaign could serve as a breakout year for Johnston, who flashed tremendous talent in college. Tallying 1,000 yards is not incredibly difficult, especially for a receiver witih the ability that Johnston possesses.
Maybe Johnston will finally establish himself as a consistent threat this year and get Chargers fans off his back.
