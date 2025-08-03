Chargers injury updates: Starter suffers setback of unknown severity during practice
The inevitable injury bug has been a strange one for the Los Angeles Chargers this summer.
Tops on the list, of course, is the fireworks-related injury suffered by veteran running back Najee Harris.
But a new development over the weekend deserves some attention elsewhere on the roster, too.
RELATED: Chargers need to pair Khalil Mack with Micah Parsons following trade request
According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, defensive lineman Otito Ogbonnia left practice with an injury after one-on-one work and didn’t return to action on the day.
It’s an unfortunate development, given that Ogbonnia is an underrated part of the defense who helped craft Jesse Minter’s elite unit last year while playing nearly 50 percent of the snaps. He just made some big plays in the team’s preseason opener during the win over the Lions, too.
RELATED: Chargers' breakout rookie gets an eye-catching nickname from teammate after breakout
A fifth-round pick in 2022, Ogbonnia again projects to be a major piece of the plan in 2025 on a front seven that has undergone some big changes this offseason, such as losing Poona Ford and Joey Bosa.
If Ogbonnia needs to miss time, names like free-agent signing Naquan Jones will get the bulk of the work in his spot on the interior of the line.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers UDFA breakout comments on his big NFL debut
Win-Now Chargers Urged To Trade For Veteran Receiver Terry McLaurin
Chargers' Trey Lance made a little personal history during win over Lions
Chargers' Denzel Perryman arrested, booked on felony assault weapon charge
Maybe we should’ve seen Chargers UDFA Nikko Reed’s breakout coming
Chargers' surprise name was top-graded player at needy spot during preseason win