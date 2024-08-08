Chargers Linebacker Slams 2023 Season, 'It Was Unacceptable'
The 2023 season was a dismal time for the Los Angeles Chargers. The front office knows it, fans know it, and according to one linebacker, the players definitely know it.
In a recent press conference, Chargers linebacker Daiyan Henley opened up about the dismal season, promising that things will be better in 2024.
"I think this year, right now, the team is just more detailed as far as, like, every guy is involved and wanting to win," Henley said. "It kinda got lost for me, being a rookie. I can't speak too much about what the vets go through, but being a rookie last year to now, I just feel like there's a different type of energy."
"Last year was unacceptable. I think that just the win total alone was unacceptable. I feel like this year, we want more as a team, and that's what we're driving for. That alone right there is the difference. I mean, the mentality, the landscape is different right now just because everybody wants that one thing, what's next, that win. And that's what we want to do."
It definitely seems that the Chargers are making moves for a more successful season. Not only did new general manager Joe Hortiz recruit Jim Harbaugh as head coach, but Harbaugh has surrounded himself with a completely new staff.
This includes offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, who helped lead the Kansas City Chiefs to two Super Bowls, and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, who follows Harbaugh from his time at Michigan where they won the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship.
Henley was drafted 85th overall by the Chargers in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While his rookie year was fairly tepid, recording 16 total tackles across 15 games. However, he has the makings of a great linebacker.
Originally starting his college career at Nevada, Henley was actually a wide receiver for his first two seasons, catching a total of 17 receptions for 232 yards and three touchdowns. He was then moved to defensive back, where he only played four games.
Henley truly came into his own in his junior and senior years at Nevada as a linebacker, recording 89 total tackles, four interceptions, and three fumbles recovered.
After transferring to Washington State for his final season of NCAA eligibility, Henley recorded 106 total tackles, four sacks, one interception, three forced fumbles, and two fumbles recovered. He was named first-team All-Pac-12 for his efforts.
This year truly feels like it's going to be different for Los Angeles, especially with a new staff and dynamic, young players like Henley leading the way.
