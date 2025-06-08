Former Chargers GM revealed team had Justin Herbert ranked over Kyler Murray in 2019
The Los Angeles Chargers were able to land one of the top quarterbacks in arguably the best draft class back in 2020. That draft class included the likes of Herbert, Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts. Every one of those quarterbacks still remain with their respective teams, playing under massive extensions.
Former Chargers general manager Tom Telesco hopped on the 33rd Team's 'Check the Mic' podcast and revealed that if Herbert decided to declare for the draft one year earlier, he still would've been the top quarterback on their board.
"The year before, we had thought Justin [Herbert] as a junior would declare for the draft. So, we had done everything on him, with anticipation that he was going to declare. Even when I took the job in San Diego before we moved to LA, we had Philip Rivers. I wanted to make sure we had a plan at quarterback that was seamless. So the thought was, we'd like to draft a quarterback and let him sit behind Philip."
Telesco went on to say that, "Justin was our number one quarterback the year before," in regards to the 2019 draft. It's interesting to wonder if the Arizona Cardinals had the same thought process, who went on to select Kyler Murray No.1 overall instead. If Herbert had declared in 2019, would he have ended up in Arizona? Or even in New York with the Giants who selected Daniel Jones?
A crazy 'what-if' scenario, but one the Chargers are happy the way that it played out.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers have a major Khalil Mack problem no one is talking about
Chargers' random contract extension decision left fans perplexed and underwhelmed
Latest Terry McLaurin development should have Chargers calling Commanders about trade
Chargers coach explains why Tre Harris, KeAndre Lambert-Smith are off to slow starts
You won't believe which Chargers player is generating significant buzz
RELATED: Chargers' underrated free-agent signings already impressing in OTAs
RELATED: Chargers starter admits unknown injury held him back last season