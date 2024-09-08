Former Chargers Star Keenan Allen Puts On Poor Performance In Debut For Chicago Bears
Keenan Allen made the trek from Los Angeles to Chicago in the offseason. He made his debut for the Bears on Sunday morning, and things didn't go so well for the six-time Pro Bowler.
Allen just 29 yards through four receptions in his debut for Chicago. The veteran receiver averaged just 7.3 yards per carry.
Beyond the numbers, Allen dropped what could've been Caleb Williams' first-career touchdown. Allen didn't record a single drop last season with the Chargers.
He also came up limping after a failed attempt to the end zone. It is important to note that the Bears receiver corps in Allen, DJ Moore, and Rome Odunze are still adjusting to each other and their rookie quarterback Caleb Williams.
Allen was one of several starters to leave the Chargers this offseason. Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, and Gerald Everett also landed with new teams.
Out of all the players to leave in the offseason, Allen was arguably the most revered player to many Chargers fans.
Allen is second in franchise history with 904 catches and 10,530 yards. The star receiver could have passed Antonio Gates in both categories with another strong season in 2024.
Allen was slated to retire in Los Angeles, but after he was unwilling to take a pay cut the star receiver made his departure.
The Chargers had to manage four-star veteran contracts through their salary-cap situation. Many speculated that Los Angeles would part ways with Joey Bosa, Khalil Mack, or Williams before letting go of Allen.
"Yeah I knew who I was trading," Hortiz said via the team's official website. "He's a very talented player and I respect him as a player, as a person. It's difficult when you have to cut a player, trade a player, release a player.
"It's always difficult for a player like him certainly, but it creates an opportunity for other players to step up," Hortiz continued. "Again, we're not done building that room out so we're going to look to continue to add pieces to that room.
It's too soon to tell if the Chargers made the right move letting their star receiver go' however, Allen's debut performance in Chicago wasn't at all what fans were expecting from the veteran.
The Chargers' current receivers have the chance to showcase their talent in the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders. Joshua Palmer and Ladd McConkey are slated to be the new receiver duo in Los Angeles.