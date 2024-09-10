NFL Power Rankings: Where Chargers Land After Big Win Against Raiders
The Los Angeles Chargers started the 2024 NFL Season with a big win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
Despite this victory, it seems that the Chargers aren't able to break the Top 10 in any major publication's Week 1 Power Rankings.
Eric Edholm of NFL.com ranked the Chargers fairly high at No. 12, one place higher than he ranked them going into Week 1. More than anything, Edholm has confidence in head coach Jim Harbaugh and the defense
"Get used to this kind of final score (22-10) because I think this is how the Chargers are going to try to (and likely have to) win games this season," Edholm said. "The 10 part -- as in the work the defense did -- is a nice change of pace in Chargers country after last season, although the Raiders and their lackluster offense were part of that equation.
"There’s still some tidying needed in the Bolts' secondary, and I fear the lack of weapons for Justin Herbert, but the encouraging debut of J.K. Dobbins and a hard-earned win made for a solid launching pad for the Harbaugh era."
ESPN's power rankings put the Chargers more at the middle of the pack, ranking 17th overall, three positions higher than they were placed in the preseason.
The Chargers were beaten by six teams that lost their opening games, including the Jacksonville Jaguars, the New York Jets, and the Los Angeles Rams, although it's worth noting that they lost to opponents that are tougher than the Raiders.
"Dobbins, who signed a one-year deal with Los Angeles this offseason, broke free for two long runs (41 and 61 yards) that turned the game around for the Chargers' stalling offense," Kris Rhim said. "He finished with 135 yards and one touchdown, the most yards by a Chargers RB in a season opener."
"Dobbins probably would have had more yards, but he was caught from behind and tackled by Raiders defenders on both big gains. Dobbins was disappointed about that postgame, saying he needed to get in shape."
Least generous of all was Noah Camras of Newsweek, who ranked the Chargers 26th overall, behind the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears, Cincinnati Bengals, and Atlanta Falcons, with no explanation.
Still, the Chargers have officially started the 2024 NFL Season with a win. Given that they face the Carolina Panthers next week, it's likely they'll continue to win next week. Hopefully, they'll continue this momentum when they face the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3.
