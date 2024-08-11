Surprising WR Receives High Number of Snap Counts in Chargers Opener
Los Angeles Chargers rookie receiver Brenden Rice received the highest number of snap counts, 43, of the position group in Saturday's preseason opener against the Seattle Seahawks.
The Bolts fell to Seattle 16-3 at SoFi Stadium to start the preseason. The offense struggled throughout the entirety of the game, but especially in the first half.
Rice consistently found ways to get open, but the Chargers quarterbacks had trouble finding him. When they did find Rice, most passes were incomplete and never led to a score.
Los Angeles managed just 15 yards in the first 13 plays of the game. The offense finished with 198 total yards.
"The offense struggled. Took us until our seventh drive to get a first down," Harbaugh said, via the team's transcript. "There's work to be done. A lot of work to be done.
"Now we've begun, which is positive. We have place to start," Harbaugh added. "Offensively, there were some good things but not near enough. Back to work on Monday."
Harbaugh attributed the poor offensive performance to miscues in the run and pass game.
It hasn't been revealed how many wideouts the Chargers will keep on the 53-man roster, but the potential number is five or six which would give Rice an opportunity to emerge as a complementary piece within the offense.
The seventh-round pick made several splash plays throughout training camp. Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman took notice of the rookie's performance.
"Especially as a rookie in training camp, I want to pile as much adversity on him as possible early because he'll come out the back end of it better, stronger, more prepared," Roman said of Rice earlier this week. "He's doing a lot of really good things. Love his attitude, he can run all day.
"He's really working hard and really has a presence about himself out there," Roman added. "He's got a lot of work to do and that's what we're working on right now. We're trying to get combed through a lot of different things, but he's doing a really good job."
Though the offense struggled in the home opener, Rice still has an opportunity throughout the rest of the preseason to make the case for a spot on the roster. The high number of snap counts reflects the Chargers are looking for the former Trojan to make an impact on the unit.
The No. 4 spot on the wide receiver depth chart remains a mystery. The struggles of sophomore wideout Quentin Johnston have opened the floodgates for another receiver to get into the back end of the wide receiver room.
