Los Angeles Chargers could lose star defender to fierce rival
The Los Angeles Chargers have a bunch of key free agents that could potentially depart this offseason, and in the worst-case scenario, their secondary could be entirely depleted.
Asante Samuel Jr., Kristian Fulton and Elijah Molden are all slated to hit the open market, and Samuel will probably generate the most buzz of the group.
The 25-year-old played in just four games this past season due to injury, but when healthy, he is a terrific cornerback who hasn't yet reached his ceiling.
The Chargers could lose Samuel in the coming months, and Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus feels that the Las Vegas Raiders could be the best fit for the youngster.
"With the Raiders bringing in former Buccaneers assistant GM John Spytek and projected to have the second-most cap space this offseason, Samuel could become a key target in their rebuild," Cameron wrote. "Addressing their coverage struggles will be a priority, and Samuel’s potential fits perfectly into that plan."
Obviously, losing Samuel to the Raiders will be no one's favorite thing, but given how many free agents Los Angeles has to worry about retaining, it's entirely possible that Samuel could walk.
Las Vegas may need a cornerback replacement itself, as Nate Hobbs is preparing to join the free-agent pool. Samuel would serve as a fantastic addition and probably an upgrade over Hobbs, and the Chargers may not end up having the financial means to stop it.
During his last fully healthy campaign in 2023, Samuel registered 63 tackles, a couple of interceptions and 13 passes defended.
