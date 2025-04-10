Proposed Chargers blockbuster trade lands 7-time Pro Bowl superstar edge rusher
The Los Angeles Chargers sport a good trio of edge rushers on defense ahead of the 2025 campaign, with the team having Khalil Mack, Tuli Tuipulotu and Bud Dupree.
However, that group isn't as strong as last year's after Los Angeles decided to cut ties with Joey Bosa earlier this offseason. Adding to that concern, Mack and Dupree are both another year older, and Tulipulotu isn't guaranteed to match or better what he did during the 2024 campaign.
That's why Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios thinks the Chargers could be a trade suitor for Pittsburgh Steelers edge rusher, T.J. Watt, if he's dealt.
"Speaking of that, Jim Harbaugh loves playing a physical defense in those trenches and would welcome conversations about a Watt trade," Palacios wrote. "After releasing Joey Bosa, the team has yet to find a replacement that will match Khalil Mack’s energy. The Chargers have enough cap space to facilitate this trade, and it would be an enormous help for Harbaugh, who wants to win football games with a “defense wins championships” mindset."
Watt, who is entering the final year of his deal, sent the NFL world into a frenzy on Wednesday afternoon when he posted a cryptic photo to social media of himself putting up a peace sign.
Many considered that a sign that contract extension talks with the Steelers aren't going smoothly, a notion that was backed up by Steelers beat reporter Mark Kaboly.
"After talking to people, I'd keep an eye on this T.J. Watt contract situation moving forward a little more closely," Kaboly wrote on X on Thursday morning. "It doesn't appear that the IG picture (below) he posted yesterday was just by chance. I'd imagine an extension is still going to eventually get done, but the price tag just might be a tad bit higher than some anticipated."
After becoming a rising contender in the AFC last season, the Chargers should absolutely keep their eye on the situation involving Watt.
Adding the elite edge rusher would give the Chargers one of the very best groups in the NFL and Watt is the kind of player who can take Los Angeles' already elite defense to another level, which is particularly important in a highly-competitive division and AFC.
When it comes to compensation, the Chargers are well-equipped to pull of this kind of trade, as well as an extension for Watt.
The Chargers are loaded with draft capital in 2025, and the team is currently sitting with $29.8 million in cap space and is projected to have the most cap space in the NFL in 2026, per Over The Cap.
Unfortunately for Chargers fans hoping to see this trade, don't hold your breath for it.
Because of how important he is to the franchise, the Steelers are going to do everything in their power to make sure Watt doesn't go anywhere.
Furthermore, barring things getting so bad that he demands a trade or holds out — two approaches that would not be in line with Watt's character — Pittsburgh is going to see it through with Watt for at least one more season, which gives the team plenty of time to work something out with its best player.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers fans trust process with less than popular first round choice in mock draft
Chargers fans could have dream Round 1 pick plan spoiled by Raiders
Chargers meet with former SEC tight end ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
Longtime NFL writer questions whether Chargers have done enough to bolster offense
Analyst's stern warning to Jim Harbaugh, Justin Herbert won't shock Chargers fans