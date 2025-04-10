Could Chargers make shocking trade during 2025 NFL Draft?
It wasn't shocking until the Los Angeles Chargers actually were in the postseason this past season. Many believed the team had talent, but was in need of a new direction.
The franchise found the right direction when they hired head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh is attempting to build a new dominant force in the AFC, and that starts with the draft.
In his first draft as the coach of the Chargers, Harbaugh nailed the selections of tackle Joe Alt, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, and cornerback Kimani Vidal.
Now, Harbaugh and the Chargers will be looking to build off that momentum during the 2025 NFL Draft.
The Chargers currently have the 22nd pick in the first round; however, could the franchise potentially move up to find the talent they are looking for?
David Latham of Last Word On Sports believes the Chargers could be a major player in trading up during the first round.
Latham writes that the Atlanta Falcons could be the perfect partner to help the Chargers move up to the 15th pick.
"Armed with just five picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Falcons should trade back, accumulate resources, and attempt to find a starter and a valuable role player with these two accrued picks while looking for their first winning record since the Matt Ryan days," writes Latham.
The potential trade would have the Chargers sending the 22nd pick and the 86th pick to the Falcons for the 15th pick.
